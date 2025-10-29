Vobile Group (SEHK:3738) Price Target Increased by 52.00% to 7.75

The average one-year price target for Vobile Group (SEHK:3738) has been revised to HK$7.75 / share. This is an increase of 52.00% from the prior estimate of HK$5.10 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$7.68 to a high of HK$7.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.90% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vobile Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3738 is 0.02%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 77,101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,231K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,831K shares , representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3738 by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,847K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,546K shares , representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3738 by 38.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,223K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,579K shares , representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3738 by 27.06% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,608K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3738 by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,033K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3738 by 14.49% over the last quarter.

