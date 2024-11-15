Vobile Group Sees Revenue Surge by 29% in Q3 2024

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited reported a significant 29% increase in total revenue for the three months ending September 2024, compared to the same period last year. This growth is highlighted by a 27% rise in revenue from mainland China and a 32% boost in monthly recurring revenue. These figures, although unaudited, reflect the company’s positive financial trajectory.

