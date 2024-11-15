News & Insights

Stocks

Vobile Group Sees Revenue Surge by 29% in Q3 2024

November 15, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited reported a significant 29% increase in total revenue for the three months ending September 2024, compared to the same period last year. This growth is highlighted by a 27% rise in revenue from mainland China and a 32% boost in monthly recurring revenue. These figures, although unaudited, reflect the company’s positive financial trajectory.

For further insights into HK:3738 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOBIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.