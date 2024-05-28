News & Insights

Vobile Group Schedules AGM with Critical Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, with key agenda items including the election of directors, authorization for the board to set director remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and resolutions to grant the board mandates to purchase and issue company shares.

