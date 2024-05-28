Vobile Group Schedules AGM with Critical Resolutions

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, with key agenda items including the election of directors, authorization for the board to set director remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and resolutions to grant the board mandates to purchase and issue company shares.

For further insights into HK:3738 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.