Vobile Group Finalizes HK$78M Convertible Bond Issuance

November 10, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited has successfully completed the issuance of HK$78 million in zero coupon convertible bonds due in 2027, marking a strategic move to bolster its financial structure. With the bonds now converted, the company’s shareholding structure has shifted slightly, though key shareholders like Mr. Wang maintain significant stakes. This development could present new opportunities for investors as Vobile Group navigates its future growth trajectory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

