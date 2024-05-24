Vobile Group Finalizes Convertible Bonds Issue

Vobile Group (HK:3738) has released an update.

Vobile Group Limited has successfully completed the issuance of HK$159,997,200 in 3% convertible bonds due in 2026 to Poly Platinum Enterprises Limited. The conditions of the Subscription Agreement have been met and the bonds were issued on May 24, 2024. If all bonds are fully converted at the initial conversion price, the shareholding structure of the company will see the investor’s stake increase from 3.75% to 7.24%, altering the distribution of the company’s issued share capital.

