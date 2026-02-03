VNV Global AB (OM:VNV) Price Target Decreased by 10.29% to 31.11

The average one-year price target for VNV Global AB (OM:VNV) has been revised to 31,11 kr / share. This is a decrease of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 34,68 kr dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27,27 kr to a high of 35,70 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.62% from the latest reported closing price of 19,13 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in VNV Global AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNV is 0.32%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.25% to 638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GTCAX - Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund holds 550K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNV by 8.57% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNV by 90.00% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 69.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNV by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Wall Street Access Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 35.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNV by 57.15% over the last quarter.

