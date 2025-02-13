$VNT Earnings Results: $VNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VNT ($VNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $776,800,000, beating estimates of $774,777,201 by $2,022,799.
$VNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $VNT stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,606,188 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,192,783
- ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,106,951 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,370,502
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 919,464 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,022,715
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 811,906 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,393,708
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 801,203 shares (+9456.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,032,589
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 578,550 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,520,277
- AMUNDI removed 430,615 shares (-70.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,704,529
