VNT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.11, changing hands as high as $22.17 per share. Vontier Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.55 per share, with $28.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.07.

