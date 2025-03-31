$VNRX Earnings Results: $VNRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VNRX ($VNRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.06 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $190,000, missing estimates of $733,125 by $-543,125.

$VNRX Insider Trading Activity

$VNRX insiders have traded $VNRX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY ARCHIBALD INNES has made 2 purchases buying 356,582 shares for an estimated $199,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAMERON JOHN REYNOLDS (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 321,629 shares for an estimated $179,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY I STILL purchased 87,382 shares for an estimated $49,999

JACOB VINCENT MICALLEF (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 43,691 shares for an estimated $24,999

$VNRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $VNRX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

