VNQI vs RWR: Which of These Real Estate ETFs Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) focuses exclusively on U.S. real estate investment trusts, while Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) provides exposure to property markets in more than 30 countries outside the United States.

VNQI offers a lower expense ratio and a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than the State Street fund.

RWR has significantly outperformed over the last year but maintains a more concentrated portfolio of fewer than 100 holdings.

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The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) provides concentrated exposure to the domestic real estate market, whereas the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) serves as a broad, low-cost tool for international property diversification.

Investors often look to real estate to generate income and protect against inflation, but the geographic focus of a portfolio can drastically alter its risk profile and growth potential. While property cycles in the United States and international markets often move at different speeds due to local economic drivers, these two funds offer distinct strategies for accessing physical assets through the equity markets.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQI RWR Issuer Vanguard SPDR Share price $45.79 (as of 2026-07-27) $118.65 (as of 2026-07-27) Expense ratio 0.12% 0.25% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-27) 3.5% 25.1% Dividend yield 4.7% 3.2% Beta 0.95 0.98 AUM $3.7B $2.0B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors may prefer the Vanguard fund, which has a lower expense ratio of 0.12% compared to the State Street fund’s 0.25%. Additionally, the Vanguard fund currently offers a higher income stream, with a yield gap of approximately 1.45 percentage points over its domestic counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQI RWR Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.9%) (32.6%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $957 $1,293

What's inside

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) allocates 100% of its portfolio to the real estate sector, focusing specifically on publicly traded U.S. real estate investment trusts. With 97 holdings, it offers a more concentrated profile than its international peer, which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Capped Index. Its largest positions include Welltower at 11.14%, Prologis at 9.46%, and Digital Realty Trust at 4.87%.

The fund was launched in 2001. State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has paid $3.78 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, on its recent ~$118.65 share price, works out to a 3.2% yield.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) offers broader exposure by tracking the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index, which covers real estate businesses in more than 30 countries. Its portfolio is significantly more diversified with 709 holdings and a sector breakdown of approximately 98% real estate, 1% industrials, and 1% consumer cyclical. Its largest positions include Goodman Group at 4.22%, Mitsubishi Estate at 2.97%, and Mitsui Fudosan at 2.44%.

The fund was launched in 2010. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has paid $2.16 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent ~$45.79 share price, works out to a 4.7% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which is the better buy in 2026?

Both of these real estate ETFs offer something the other lacks. RWR has delivered better returns, while VNQI is clearly the better choice for investors mainly interested in higher dividend yields.

RWR has outperformed VNQI over the past five- and ten-year periods. There have been short periods where VNQI leads, but overall, RWR holds a higher concentration of quality U.S.-based REITs, which seems to benefit its performance.

Investors not seeking international REIT exposure or additional yield will likely favor RWR for its focus on the U.S. real estate market. However, many investors may want to own both for broader diversification — RWR for performance and VNQI for income. The better buy will mostly depend on each investor’s needs.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust, Goodman Group, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.