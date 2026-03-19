VNQI vs. REET: Which Global Real Estate ETF Is the Best Fit for Your Portfolio?

Key Points

VNQI offers a higher dividend yield compared to REET, but has a higher five-year risk profile as measured by maximum drawdown.

REET allocates more heavily to U.S.-listed real estate names and shows higher recent volatility.

Both ETFs have similar fees and assets under management.

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Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: VNQI) and iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSE: REET) both target global real estate exposure, but VNQI delivers a higher yield while REET leans more heavily into U.S.-listed holdings with a slightly higher expense ratio.

Both VNQI and REET provide access to real estate investment trusts (REITs) on a global scale, offering diversified exposure across developed and emerging markets. This analysis compares their costs, recent returns, and portfolio composition to help investors assess which ETF fits their real estate allocation goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQI REET Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.12% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of March 19, 2026) 10.2% 5.9% Dividend yield 4.3% 3.4% Beta 0.91 1.07 AUM $4.2 billion $4.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VNQI and REET charge similar fees, with VNQI slightly edging out REET on expense ratio (0.12% vs 0.14%), while also providing a higher dividend yield -- a detail that may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQI REET Max drawdown (5 y) -35.77% -32.06% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $810 $995

What's inside

REET holds positions in over 300 securities. This ETF tracks global real estate equities but concentrates more heavily in U.S.-listed names, with Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Prologis (NYSE:PLD), and Equinix(NASDAQ:EQIX) making up more than 21% of the portfolio. Nearly 70% of the funds assets are invested in the U.S. This focus may result in different regional or sector exposures versus more diversified global peers.

VNQI, by contrast, invests in more than 30 countries, with more than 700 total holdings. Its three largest positions are Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (OTC:MITEY), Goodman Group (OTC:GMGSF), and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTC:MTSFY) -- each accounts for less than 3.5% of assets, reflecting broader diversification. This approach may better capture international real estate trends and reduce concentration risk.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Global real estate ETFs have faced a tricky environment in recent years, with rising interest rates squeezing property valuations and dampening REIT performance across the board. But with rate cycles now shifting in many regions -- and international markets recovering at different paces -- the question of how to get global real estate exposure is worth revisiting.

Here's the core trade-off: REET gives you a more familiar, U.S.-anchored portfolio. Its top holdings -- Welltower, Prologis, and Equinix -- are well-known names with strong track records in healthcare real estate, logistics, and data centers, respectively. That U.S. tilt may feel steadier for American investors, but it also means you're not getting as much geographic diversification.

VNQI flips that script. By excluding U.S. holdings entirely and spreading exposure across more than 30 countries, it gives investors something genuinely different -- more Japan, Australia, and European exposure, and less overlap with what's likely already in your portfolio. The higher yield is a real plus for income seekers, though investors should note that international real estate has historically shown greater volatility and currency risk than its domestic counterpart.

Income-focused investors or those looking to reduce U.S. concentration may find VNQI's broader footprint and higher yield worth the added complexity. Those who prefer the familiarity of U.S. markets may lean toward REET. With very similar expense ratios, the decision comes down to what kind of global exposure you're actually trying to add.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Goodman Group, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.