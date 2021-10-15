VNQI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.14, changing hands as high as $57.42 per share. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.5649 per share, with $60.8799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.42.

