VNQ vs. REET: Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy for Income Investors?

Key Points

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) focuses on U.S. markets, while the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) spreads its bets across developed and emerging real estate markets worldwide.

REET has delivered a higher one-year return with a slightly lower maximum drawdown over the last five years.

VNQ carries a slightly lower expense ratio and offers a higher dividend.

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The choice between the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) and the Shares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET) centers mainly on geography.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) give investors a way to tap into property markets without the hassle of managing actual buildings. Both of these funds target the real estate sector, but while VNQ sticks to U.S. companies, REET spans the globe -- including both developed and emerging economies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric REET VNQ Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.14% 0.13% 1-year return (as of Jan. 21, 2026) 18.94% 14.48% Dividend yield 3.36% 3.60% Beta 0.99 1.00 AUM $4.9 billion $71.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both funds feature low fees. VNQ is slightly cheaper -- with a 0.13% expense ratio compared to REET’s 0.14%. VNQ also offers a modestly higher dividend yield for those prioritizing income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric REET VNQ Max drawdown (5 yr) (32.06%) (34.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,163 $1,137

Over the last five years, REET has posted a higher return than VNQ and has also experienced a somewhat smaller maximum drawdown -- meaning its worst peak-to-trough decline was a bit less severe.

What's inside

Launched in 2004, VNQ focuses on the U.S. market and holds 143 stocks. Its largest positions include the Vanguard Real Estate II Index (NASDAQMUTFUND:VRTPX) at 14.4%, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) at 8.4%, Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) at 6.7%, and Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 5.4%.

REET, by contrast, spreads its exposure across global markets and provides broader diversification with 318 stocks. However, its top holdings include the same three stocks -- Welltower at 8.7%, Prologis at 6.9%, and Equinix at 5.6%. REET was launched in 2014.

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What this means for investors

Choosing between these two funds boils down to a series of trade-offs. You can pay a bit less and collect a bit more income by staying domestic with VNQ, or accept a slightly lower yield in exchange for broader geographic diversification and REET's recent performance edge.

U.S. REITs have spent much of the past couple of years navigating a higher-interest-rate environment, as rising rates tend to pressure real estate valuations and make borrowing more expensive for property owners. International REIT markets don't always move in lockstep with U.S. rate policy, so REET's slightly smoother ride and stronger recent returns could reflect the fund’s diversification benefit playing out in real time.

REITs as an asset class are generally used for income and diversification rather than explosive growth, and both VNQ and REET deliver on that core promise. REET investors give up a bit of yield and pay a hair more in fees for exposure beyond U.S. borders, while VNQ investors keep things simple, cheap, and concentrated on the world's largest real estate market. For investors who already have international exposure through other holdings, VNQ's lower cost and higher income may be the more efficient choice. Those looking to diversify away from U.S.-specific real estate risks -- such as local interest-rate policy or regional oversupply -- may find REET's global reach worth the small extra cost.

It's also worth noting that REET's diversification benefit isn't as clean as "U.S. vs. global" makes it sound. REET’s three largest holdings -- Welltower, Prologis, and Equinix -- are the exact same names sitting near the top of VNQ's portfolio. That's not a coincidence: these mega-cap REITs are simply large enough to dominate global real estate indexes by default. So an investor buying REET specifically to get away from U.S. real estate exposure is still leaning heavily on the same blue chip American names at the top of the fund. The real diversification shows up further down the list, in REET's long tail of international holdings.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Prologis, and Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.