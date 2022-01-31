VNQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.73, changing hands as high as $106.12 per share. Vanguard Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $84.42 per share, with $116.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.70.

