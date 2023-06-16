VNQ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.26, changing hands as high as $84.68 per share. Vanguard Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $74.66 per share, with $102.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.26.

