VNO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.51, changing hands as low as $43.64 per share. Vornado Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.02 per share, with $50.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.78. The VNO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.