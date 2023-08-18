VNLA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the VNLA ETF (Symbol: VNLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.88, changing hands as high as $47.89 per share. VNLA shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNLA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.37 per share, with $48.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.89.

