(RTTNews) - VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) shares are falling more than 21 percent on Monday morning trade as the Chinese technology companies are tumbling after Xi Ping secured his third term as Chinese President.

Currently, shares are at $4.25, down 20.41 percent from the previous close of $5.34 on a volume of 2,017,670.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.