VNET GROUP Earnings Results: $VNET Reports Quarterly Earnings

VNET GROUP ($VNET) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.86 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.75. The company also reported revenue of $2,225,530,692, missing estimates of $2,266,531,290 by $-41,000,598.
VNET GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of VNET GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 7,962,502 shares (+1869.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,292,516
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 5,793,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,508,208
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,688,578 shares (+331.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,646,339
- TRIATA CAPITAL LTD removed 5,460,843 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,778,912
- FIL LTD removed 4,571,619 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,487,275
- OXBOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 3,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,699,999
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 3,349,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,462,619
