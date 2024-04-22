News & Insights

VNET Group CEO Jeff Dong Resigns; Names Josh Sheng Chen Interim CEO

April 22, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - VNET Group Inc. (VNET), a carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, said that Jeff Dong has resigned from his position as the Company's Chief Executive Officer due to personal reasons. The company appointed its Founder and Co-chairperson, Josh Sheng Chen, to succeed Dong as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The company noted that it will announce once the appointment of the permanent CEO has been confirmed.

VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure.

