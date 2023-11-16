News & Insights

Markets
VNET

VNET Group Announces Strategic Investment From SDHG - Quick Facts

November 16, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) announced that Success Flow International Investment Limited and Choice Faith Group Holdings Limited have entered into an investment agreement with VNET to make an equity investment in an aggregate amount of $299 million in the company. Success Flow and Choice Faith are beneficially owned by Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group.

Success Flow will make an equity investment of $209.3 million by subscribing for 455,296,932 newly issued Class A ordinary shares. Choice Faith will make an equity investment of $89.7 million by subscribing for 195,127,260 newly issued Class A ordinary shares. Immediately after the closing of the proposed investment, Success Flow and Choice Faith will hold approximately 29.5% and 12.6% of the total issued and outstanding shares of VNET Group.

Success Flow and Choice Faith also entered into an investor rights agreement with VNET and a voting and consortium agreement with Josh Sheng Chen, Founder and Executive Chairman of VNET, and his affiliated investment vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.