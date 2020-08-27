VNE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veoneer Inc (Symbol: VNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.80, changing hands as high as $13.25 per share. Veoneer Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.25 per share, with $18.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.