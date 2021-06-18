VNE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Veoneer Inc (Symbol: VNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as low as $21.83 per share. Veoneer Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.56 per share, with $30.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.