VNCE's Full-Price Season Extension: A Fresh Path to Margin Strength?

Vince Holding Corp. ( VNCE ) delivered a notable improvement in profitability during its second quarter of fiscal 2025, largely driven by an unexpected operational advantage, the elongation of its full-price selling season.

The company’s gross margin expanded to 50.4% of sales in the quarter compared with 47.4% in the prior year. Management indicated that about 210 basis points of this improvement came from lower discounting, while another 340 basis points reflected the favorable impact of lower product costs and higher realized pricing.

The extended full-price window was an outcome of the company’s tariff-mitigation efforts, which delayed fall shipments by about three weeks. While this led to a 5.1% decline in the wholesale segment, it simultaneously allowed Vince Holding to keep the spring assortments on the floor longer, resulting in stronger full-price sell-through and better gross margin performance.

Management called the outcome “especially encouraging” and said the delay gave the team useful insight into how timing affects profits. Vince Holding plans to study the results over time to see if extending the full-price season can be used regularly to strengthen margins in future collections.

For now, the development highlights how Vince Holding’s disciplined approach to inventory flow and pricing has supported margin gains despite a challenging tariff backdrop. Whether this full-price extension proves to be a structural advantage or a one-time benefit will depend on future execution and consumer response.

How RL & PVH Stack Up Against Vince Holding

Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL ) continues to reinforce its pricing power through a disciplined focus on full-price selling. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Ralph Lauren expanded its adjusted gross margin by 160 basis points to 72.1%, driven by reduced discounting, improved product mix and operational efficiency. Management at Ralph Lauren highlighted that stronger full-price trends and brand elevation initiatives remain key contributors to profitability.

PVH Corp. ( PVH ) is advancing its multi-year PVH+ Plan aimed at elevating core brands into stronger full-price businesses. A central focus for PVH is disciplined marketplace execution, emphasizing full-price wholesale partnerships and reduced promotions. Although PVH’s gross margin contracted in the second quarter of 2025, management reiterated that tighter inventory control and pricing discipline remain key priorities as it navigates a dynamic retail environment.

VNCE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Vince Holding have gained 83.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, VNCE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16X, up from the industry’s average of 16.99X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 215.8%. The same for fiscal 2026 implies a year-over-year decline of 86.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vince Holding currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.