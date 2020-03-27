VMware Withdraws Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) said, as a result of the increased level of uncertainty, the company has decided that it is necessary to withdraw its financial guidance. VMware plans to provide more information during its first quarter earnings call.

During the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement on February 27, 2020, VMware provided financial guidance for the first quarter and for fiscal 2021. VMware noted that it is unable to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact its business operations, financial performance and results of operations.

