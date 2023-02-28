VMware (VMW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

VMware VMW is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.98 per share, suggesting a 1.98% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating a 2.95% increase from the year-ago reported number.



VMware’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters, missing twice, the average negative earnings surprise being 5.55%.

VMware, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note

VMware’s strong product portfolio, along with robust uptake of cloud and security solutions, is expected to have driven the top line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.



VMW’s top line is expected to have gained in the to-be-reported quarter from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation and the increasing traction witnessed in subscription and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings.



The subscription and SaaS businesses are being driven by the robust uptake of the VMware Cloud Provider Program, End-User Computing and Carbon Black.



A strong partner base, which includes Amazon, IBM and Google Cloud, is expected to have benefited VMware’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



VMware has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Splunk SPLK has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Splunk is likely to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1. SPLK shares have lost 13.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 19.8%.



AMC Entertainment AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AMC shares have lost 67.1% in the past year. AMC Entertainment is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CRWD shares have declined 39.9% in the past year. CrowdStrike is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 7.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

