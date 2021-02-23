VMware (VMW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

VMware VMW is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 25.



For the quarter, total revenues are expected to be $3.225 billion, suggesting 5% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.04 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been steady over the past 30 days at $2.05 per share, suggesting no change from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.23 billion, indicating a 5.2% increase from the year-ago reported number.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters, missing the same in one, the average earnings surprise being 15.89%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note

VMware’s expanding product portfolio along with solid adoption of cloud and security solutions is expected to have driven top-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021.



The Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company is benefiting from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation. Markedly, the company’s strategy to build partnerships with the likes of International Business Machines IBM, Amazon Web Services (”AWS”), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Intel INTC, NVIDIA NVDA, Zscaler and Samsung is helping it expand its customer base in the cloud space.



Moreover, strong demand for VMware Cloud on the AWS solution is likely to have aided top-line growth. VMware Cloud on AWS is a jointly engineered service that brings VMware Cloud Foundation to the latter, with optimized access to AWS services.



Furthermore, acquisitions of Pivotal Software, Carbon Black and SaltStack are expected to have been instrumental in driving VMware’s revenues during the period under consideration.



Nevertheless, VMware’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to bear the brunt of declining IT spending and a sluggish demand environment for on-premise IT infrastructure.

Key Q4 Developments

During the to-be-reported quarter, the company announced the commercial availability of VMware Blockchain. Markedly, VMware Blockchain supports DAML, an open-source smart contract language created by VMware Blockchain technology partner, Digital Asset. The platform’s architecture includes a virtual smart contract execution engine that is designed to easily extend the platform to support additional smart contract languages.



Further, VMware unveiled the Modern Network framework. Unlike the traditional model which takes a bottom-up view, the Modern Network framework takes a top-down view, creating a network that understands the needs of the application and programmatically manages infrastructure to meet the same.



Moreover, VMware Workspace ONE Access achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Authorization during the quarter.



