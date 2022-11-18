VMware (VMW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

VMware VMW is slated to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.60 per share, suggesting a 6.98% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.38 billion, indicating a 5.95% increase from the year-ago reported number.



VMware’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters, missing once, the average negative earnings surprise being 0.60%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note

VMware’s strong product portfolio, along with robust uptake of cloud and security solutions, is expected to have driven the top line in third-quarter fiscal 2023.



VMW’s top line is expected to have gained in the to-be-reported quarter from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation and the increasing traction witnessed in subscription and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings.



The subscription and SaaS business is being driven by the robust uptake of VMware Cloud Provider Program, End-User Computing and Carbon Black.



Strong partner base is expected to have benefited VMware’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, VMware announced that it is expanding its partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) by launching capabilities in the jointly-engineered VMware Cloud on the AWS marketplace.



VMware has also partnered with IBM and Google Cloud, expanding its clientele.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



VMware has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

