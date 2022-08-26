VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.86%. However, the same declined 6% year over year.

Revenues of $3.34 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.78% and improved 6% on a year-over-year basis.

While the top line benefited from strong Subscription and SaaS revenue growth, rising operating expenses and contracting operating margin contributed to the decline in bottom-line growth.

Top-Line Details

Regionwise, U.S. revenues (49.4% of revenues) increased 7.1% year over year to $1.65 billion. International revenues (50.6%) grew 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.69 billion.

Services revenues (47.9% of revenues) declined 1.7% year over year to $1.60 billion. Software Maintenance revenues (81.3% of Services revenues) dipped 2.8% to $1.30 billion. Professional Services revenues (18.7% of Services revenues) were $298 million, up 3.5% year over year.

Total License and Subscription & SaaS revenues (52.1% of revenues) increased 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.74 billion.

License revenues (45.8% of License and Subscription & SaaS revenues) increased 7.9% year over year to $796 million.

Subscription & SaaS revenues (72.6% of segment revenues) increased 21.5% year over year to $943 million owing to the transition to subscription and SaaS.

Operating Details

Research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 19.6%.

Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 29.1%.

General & administrative (G&A) expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 20 bps to 6.6%.

Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 28.9%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 29, 2022, VMware’s cash & cash equivalents were $3.24 billion compared with $3.72 billion as of Apr 29, 2022.

Total debt (including the current portion of long-term debt) was $11.18 billion as of Jul 29, 2022, compared with $11.93 billion as of Apr 29, 2022.

Operating cash flow was $397 million in second-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $1.01 billion in first-quarter 2023.

Free cash flow was $284 million in the reported quarter compared with $899 million reported in the previous quarter.

Revenue Performance Obligation increased 8% year over year to $12.10 billion.

Guidance

VMware entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom (AVGO).

Broadcom is set to acquire VMware for approximately $61 billion in cash and stock. VMware will not provide any financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and the full fiscal.

