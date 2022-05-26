VMware (VMW) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMware’s VMW first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.47% and declined 27.3% year over year.
Revenues of $3.09 billion lagged the consensus mark by 3.08% but improved 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Suspension of business operations in Russia and foreign currency transactions negatively impacted the first quarter top and bottom lines.
Top-Line Details
Region-wise, U.S. revenues (49.2% of revenues) increased 3.5% year over year to $1.52 billion. International revenues (50.8%) grew 2.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.57 billion.
Services revenues (52.4% of revenues) rose 0.6% year over year to $1.62 billion. Software Maintenance revenues (81% of Services revenues) dipped 0.8% to $1.31 billion. Professional Services revenues (19% of Services revenues) were $307 million, up 7.3% year over year.
VMware, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
VMware, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VMware, Inc. Quote
Total License and Subscription & SaaS revenues (47.6% of revenues) increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter to $1.47 billion.
License revenues (38.9% of License and Subscription & SaaS revenues) decreased 11.5% year over year to $572 million due to the transition to subscription and SaaS.
Subscription & SaaS revenues (68.6% of segment revenues) increased 21.3% year over year to $899 million.
Operating Details
Research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 140 basis points (bps) year over year to 20.7%.
Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 210 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.9%.
General & administrative (G&A) expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 30 bps to 6.4%.
Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 590 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Apr 29, 2022, VMware’s cash & cash equivalents were $3.72 billion compared with $3.63 billion as of Jan 28, 2022.
Total debt (including the current portion of long-term debt) was $11.93 billion as of Apr 29, 2022 compared with $12.67 billion as of Jan 29, 2022.
Operating cash flow was $1.01 billion in first-quarter 2022 compared with $1.14 billion reported in the previous quarter.
Free cash flow was $899 million in the reported quarter compared with $1.01 billion reported in the previous quarter.
Revenue Performance Obligation increased 5% year over year to $11.56 billion.
Guidance
VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom AVGO.
Broadcom is set to acquire VMware for approximately $61 billion in cash and stock, and as such, VMware will not be providing financial guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and the full fiscal year of 2023.
Zacks Rank & Stocks To Consider
VMware has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
VMW’s shares have risen 4% in the year-to-date period, against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s and the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 24.7% and 28.4%, respectively.
Here are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader Computer and Technology Sector.
Analog Devices ADI currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
ADI’s shares have fallen 6.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s decline of 17.3%.
Avnet AVT flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Avnet’s shares have increased 14.7% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry’s decline of 8.2%.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys
Click to get this free report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
VMware, Inc. (VMW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.