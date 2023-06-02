VMware (VMW) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW first-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28% and increased 25.4% year over year.



Revenues of $3.28 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.96%. However, the top line registered year-over-year growth of 6%.

Top-Line Details

Region-wise, U.S. revenues (47.4% of revenues) increased 2.4% year over year to $1.55 billion. International revenues (52.5%) grew 9.6% to $1.72 billion.



Services revenues (47.1% of revenues) declined 4.5% year over year to $1.54 billion. Software Maintenance revenues (79.8% of Services revenues) declined 5.8% to $1.23 billion. Professional Services revenues (20.2% of Services revenues) were $309 million, up 0.65% year over year.



Total License and Subscription & SaaS revenues (52.9% of revenues) increased 17.6% from the year-ago quarter to $1.73 billion.



License revenues (29.8% of License and Subscription & SaaS revenues) decreased 9.6% year over year to $517 million due to the transition to subscription and SaaS.



Subscription & SaaS revenues (70.2% of segment revenues) increased 35.3% year over year to $1.21 billion.

Non-GAAP Operating Details

Research & development expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 25.8%.



Sales & marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 33.7%.



General & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 330 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.4%.



Operating margin contracted 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of May 5, 2023, VMware’s cash & cash equivalents were $6.5 billion compared with $5.1 billion as of Feb 3, 2023.



Total debt (including the current portion of long-term debt) was $10.4 billion as of May 5, 2023, compared with $10.4 billion as of Feb 3, 2023.



Operating cash flow was $1.75 billion in the fiscal first quarter compared with $1.63 billion reported in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $1.65 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.5 billion in the previous quarter.



Revenue Performance Obligation increased 13% year over year to $13.01 billion.

Guidance

VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom AVGO.



Broadcom is set to acquire VMware for approximately $61 billion in cash and stock. VMW will not be providing financial guidance for the second quarter and full-year fiscal 2024.

