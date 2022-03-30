VMware (VMW) Launches 5G Across UK & EU With Virgin Media

VMware VMW partnered with Virgin Media O2 to deploy 5G network across the U.K. and the rest of Europe over the past 16 months. Virgin Media is utilizing VMware’s various services to modernize its networking systems and successfully rollout 5G network.



The rollout of 5G networking is almost close to completion across the U.K. Service providers need to modernize their network infrastructure to be compatible with the 5G technology.



VMware is aiding Virgin Media O2 specifically by providing a secure network infrastructure that enables the successful rollout of 5G services without any glitches by using the consistency of a common platform.



Virgin Media is utilizing VMware’s Telco Cloud Infrastructure platform for a single horizontal platform to scale and protect its core cloud networks while 5G rollout takes place. The company is using VMware’s Tanzu Kubernetes cluster, which will help Virgin Media to interoperate with different vendors seamlessly.

VMware, Inc. Price and Consensus

VMware, Inc. price-consensus-chart | VMware, Inc. Quote

Partnerships & Acquisitions: Key Catalysts

VMware has been consistently undertaking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure.



In order to cover most of the IT infrastructure, VMware has been strategically building partnerships with companies, including Amazon’s AMZN AWS and Dell Technologies DELL, to provide various services.



VMware has partnered with AWS to offer an integrated hybrid cloud solution, functioning much like a Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC).



VMware and AWS have also expanded their partnership, which now enables the latter to resell VMware Cloud on its platform. VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in more than 17 regions globally.



Dell has been promoting VMware’s Carbon Black Cloud solutions, along with Dell Trusted Devices and Secureworks, as the preferred endpoint security solution to its commercial customers.



Partnership with Dell is driving VMware’s storage and availability business in the SDDC segment.



Partnerships are expected to drive VMware’s revenues in fiscal 2023. For first-quarter fiscal 2023, VMware anticipates revenues of roughly $3.185 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of more than 6.5%.



VMware currently carries a Zacks Rank# 3 (Hold). The company's shares have returned 2.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry and the Zacks Computer and technology sector’s decline of 10.4% and 9.7%, respectively.

Stock to Consider

While VMware is a good stock to retain in your portfolio, here is a better-ranked stock that can increase your portfolio returns.



ASGN ASGN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ASGN shares have fallen 3.5% in the year-to-date period, compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of 14.1%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.