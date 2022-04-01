VMware (VMW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VMware (VMW) closed at $114.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud computing company had lost 5.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

VMware will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.19 billion, up 6.42% from the prior-year quarter.

VMW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $13.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.03% and +6.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VMware. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. VMware is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VMware currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.12.

Also, we should mention that VMW has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

