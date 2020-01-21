VMware Intends To Buy Nyansa - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VMware, Inc. (VMW) announced its intent to acquire Nyansa, Inc. The company expects this acquisition not to have a material impact on fiscal 2021 operating results.

VMware expects Nyansa combination to help customers better operate and troubleshoot the virtual cloud network and enable self-healing networks.

VMware expects transaction to close in its fiscal first quarter of fiscal 2021.

"The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware's delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution," said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware.

