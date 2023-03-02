VMware Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $494 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $586 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $915 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.71 billion from $3.53 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $494 Mln. vs. $586 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.92 -Revenue (Q4): $3.71 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.

