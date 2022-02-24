VMware Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $586 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $791 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $855 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $3.53 billion from $3.29 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $586 Mln. vs. $791 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.

