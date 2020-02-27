VMware Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $321 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $496 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $868 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $3.07 billion from $2.76 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $868 Mln. vs. $795 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.05 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.

