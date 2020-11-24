VMware Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $434 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $407M, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $704M or $1.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.86 billion from $2.66 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $704M. vs. $602M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.03 Full year revenue guidance: $11.7 Bln

