Markets
VMW

VMware Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $621 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $617M or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.46 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $617M. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMW

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular