VMware Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $621 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $617M or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.46 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $617M. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

