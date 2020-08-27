VMware Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.45 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $5.30 billion, or $12.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $766 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.88 billion from $2.63 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $766 Mln. vs. $650 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.

