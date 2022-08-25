VMware Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $347 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $697 million or $1.64 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.34 billion from $3.14 billion last year.
VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $347 Mln. vs. $411 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.
