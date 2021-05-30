VMware, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.2% to US$158 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, VMware surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.01 per share, a notable 15% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:VMW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 30th 2021

Following the latest results, VMware's 24 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$12.8b in 2022. This would be a satisfactory 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 22% to US$3.91 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$12.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.94 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$175, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values VMware at US$202 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$157. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that VMware's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than VMware.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for VMware going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for VMware that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.