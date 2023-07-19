News & Insights

Markets

VMware Climbs On Provisional Nod From CMA For Takeover By Broadcom

July 19, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VMware, Inc. (VMW) shares are progressing more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company after UK's competition regulator - Competition and Markets Authority's or CMA provided provisional clearance for Broadcom's plan to acquire VMware in $61 billion deal. The regulator observed that the combination would not substantially reduce competition.

Earlier in May 2022, Broadcom announced the acquisition plan. Later in March 2023, CMA was referred for an in-depth investigation.

Currently, shares of VMware are at $167.67, up 5.82 percent from the previous close of $158.48.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.