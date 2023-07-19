VMware Climbs On Provisional Nod From CMA For Takeover By Broadcom

(RTTNews) - VMware, Inc. (VMW) shares are progressing more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company after UK's competition regulator - Competition and Markets Authority's or CMA provided provisional clearance for Broadcom's plan to acquire VMware in $61 billion deal. The regulator observed that the combination would not substantially reduce competition.

Earlier in May 2022, Broadcom announced the acquisition plan. Later in March 2023, CMA was referred for an in-depth investigation.

Currently, shares of VMware are at $167.67, up 5.82 percent from the previous close of $158.48.

