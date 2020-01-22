VMWare Acquired Another Company. Here's Why.

VMWare announced plans to fold Palo Alto-based firm Nyansa into its expansive network and security portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

Earnings from Netflix (NFLX) and IBM (IBM) after Tuesday’s close got all the attention, but investors shouldn’t overlook a small deal from VMware (VMW), one that appears to signal that the cloud-infrastructure company is maintaining a course it set out last year.

Soon after the market closed on Tuesday, the company announced intentions to fold Palo Alto-based firm Nyansa into its expansive network and security portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

Nyansa made its name implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to conduct cloud-based network analytics. Providing an end to end service, it consolidates the typical array of monitoring tools used to gauge network traffic and performance.

“Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions,” Sanjay Uppal, vice president and a general manager of the VeloCloud Business Unit at VMware, said in a statement.

Uppal went on to note that the start-up “currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Rooms To Go, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport, Stanford, Northeast Georgia Healthcare System and many others.”

The news is the latest in what has proven to be a pattern for VMware. In October 2019, the company completed a $2.1 billion acquisition of the cybersecurity firm Carbon Black. This was followed by the $2.7 billion takeover of platform-provider Pivotal, a deal that closed in early January 2020.

The software giant’s appetite has mirrored a larger trend in the tech industry away from legacy applications based in datacenters and towards those specifically designed for the cloud, which offer greater efficiency and versatility.

RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg is a fan of the move, although he doesn’t expect it to impact operating results.

“While not material to estimates, overall we like the deal, which should help realize the company’s Network Edge vision for SD-WAN that it outlined approximately one year ago,” he writes.

VMware stock gained 0.9% to $149.97 on Wednesday.

