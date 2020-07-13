VMW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.21, changing hands as low as $142.82 per share. VMware Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMW's low point in its 52 week range is $86 per share, with $183.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.