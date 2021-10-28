VMW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.30, changing hands as low as $151.15 per share. VMware Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMW's low point in its 52 week range is $126.79 per share, with $172 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.65.

