Vmoto Welcomes New Director, Bids Farewell to Another

Vmoto Limited announced successful resolutions from their AGM, including the appointment of Aaron Kidd as a new Non-Executive Director, bringing over 15 years of experience in M&A and capital markets. The company also noted the departure of Ms. Shannon Coates from the board and expressed gratitude for her decade-long service. The announcements signal a strategic strengthening of the board as Vmoto continues to expand its electric vehicle business.

