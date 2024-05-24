News & Insights

Vmoto Welcomes New Director, Bids Farewell to Another

May 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited announced successful resolutions from their AGM, including the appointment of Aaron Kidd as a new Non-Executive Director, bringing over 15 years of experience in M&A and capital markets. The company also noted the departure of Ms. Shannon Coates from the board and expressed gratitude for her decade-long service. The announcements signal a strategic strengthening of the board as Vmoto continues to expand its electric vehicle business.

