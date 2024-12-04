News & Insights

Vmoto Settles Employee Claim With Share Issue

December 04, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has issued 536,891 shares to settle an unfair dismissal claim with a former employee in Italy, valued at €38,000. This settlement is final, and the shares will be immediately tradable under Australian regulations. The move utilizes the company’s placement capacity, aligning with its strategic financial management.

