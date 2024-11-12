News & Insights

Vmoto Partners with Skipper for Thai E-Mobility Venture

November 12, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has partnered with Thailand’s Skipper Run Co, Ltd to form a new venture, GoRide Co, Ltd, focusing on the sale and rental of electric motorcycles and e-mobility solutions in Thailand. The joint venture aims to capitalize on Vmoto’s expertise in electric vehicles and Skipper’s local business connections to transform the transportation and delivery sectors. This strategic move is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Thailand, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and easing urban congestion.

