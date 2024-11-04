Vmoto Limited Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Expansions

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited reported a robust 14% increase in sales for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a significant 35% surge in international unit sales compared to the previous year. The company maintained a strong financial position with A$39.7 million in cash and continued to generate positive operational cash flow. Strategic partnerships and investments, such as the joint venture with Nova Machina and investment in Zenion Limited, underscore Vmoto’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle and last-mile delivery markets.

